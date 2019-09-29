Real Estate Management Services Lowered Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) Position by $1.31 Million as Share Price Declined; As Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Shares Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Boosted Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 388,600 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, down from 454,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 324,656 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree Inc. Common Stock (DLTR) Press Releases – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree +5% on broad sales strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 121,911 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd reported 2,025 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5 shares stake. Los Angeles And Equity Rech has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cookson Peirce & Incorporated has 48,615 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 318,376 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,270 shares. 25,900 are held by Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 1,781 shares in its portfolio. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 1.13% or 14,137 shares in its portfolio. 71,471 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,878 were reported by Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. First Personal Services stated it has 656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eii Cap Mngmt owns 12,205 shares. 39,542 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Credit Suisse Ag owns 215,585 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny has 39,812 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.03% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 133,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 177,583 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 8.07 million shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 196,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Co stated it has 81,771 shares. 493,428 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 53,437 shares.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kennedy Wilson Reports 4Q and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kennedy Wilson to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.