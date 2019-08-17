Real Estate Management Services Lowered American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Biogen Idec Stk (BIIB) Stake

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Biogen Idec Stk (BIIB) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 7,000 shares as Biogen Idec Stk (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 7,000 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 14,000 last quarter. Biogen Idec Stk now has $42.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 32.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 107,600 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 220,900 shares with $5.02M value, down from 328,500 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 2.48M shares traded or 38.28% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,254 shares. Grimes & Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,760 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 10,658 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Wafra holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 44,430 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.18% or 161,097 shares in its portfolio. 30,102 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 35,063 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability reported 11,114 shares stake. Sprott holds 0.77% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old National Financial Bank In invested in 17,046 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.90% above currents $231.68 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Ual Corp (NYSE:UAL) stake by 89,800 shares to 99,800 valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Covenant Transport I (NASDAQ:CVTI) stake by 25,653 shares and now owns 35,653 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) was raised too.