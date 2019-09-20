Real Estate Management Services Increases Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN); Chevron (Cvx) (CVX) Holding Has Upped by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 270,108 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp (Cvx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 3.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (NYSE:KW) by 65,400 shares to 388,600 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,400 shares, and cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership has 1.21M shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 96,871 shares. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Tru Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 173,903 shares. Nwq Mngmt Lc has invested 0.91% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 550,321 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 404,503 shares. Stifel Corp holds 528,947 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0% or 43,570 shares. -based Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc has invested 0.11% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Next Fincl Group invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 247,627 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Investment Limited holds 2.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 70,800 shares. Channing Llc stated it has 53,165 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.67% or 16,337 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Columbia Asset Management has 40,067 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc holds 27,686 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,711 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.8% or 261,748 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 0.97% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 33,788 shares. Guinness Asset reported 78,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 12,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 3.61% or 246,823 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service invested in 1.45% or 23,959 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 0.98% or 11,090 shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,612 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ).