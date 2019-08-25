Real Estate Management Services Holding in Weingarten Realty (WRI) Cut by $788,800; Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $389,168 as Market Valuation Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 287,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 743,284 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 261 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 21,000 shares. First Citizens Bancorp invested in 15,798 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas-based Amer National Bank has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Bank Of America De stated it has 830,667 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Wendell David Assoc stated it has 59,048 shares. 23,541 are owned by Voya Investment Management Lc. Us Financial Bank De has 22,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.08% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 22,611 shares. Cohen And Steers invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Pinebridge Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 660 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 231,722 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares to 290,610 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

