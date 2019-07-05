Real Estate Management Services Holding in City Office Reit (CIO) Lowered as Shares Declined; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 221,021 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 510,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 751,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.69M market cap company. It closed at $12.38 lastly. It is down 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.10 million for 11.05 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 1.15M shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability owns 15,214 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 0.37% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 484,800 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation has 0.21% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 503,288 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Corporation owns 104,292 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability owns 20,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 308,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 8,912 shares stake. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 144,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 213,637 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0% or 23,720 shares in its portfolio.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.