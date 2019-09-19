Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $1.89 Million; As Dermira (DERM) Market Value Declined, Great Point Partners Has Raised Stake by $9.54 Billion

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 62,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 259,067 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc. (DERM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 997,600 shares as the company's stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85B, up from 555,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 438,699 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500.



Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 500,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $40.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 899,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 0% or 14,690 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Partner Invest Management LP reported 30,429 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 3,376 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,340 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications invested in 0% or 100 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company accumulated 9,520 shares. Platinum Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 116,325 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 250,942 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 81,930 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). United Services Automobile Association stated it has 62,704 shares.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 36,788 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 10,907 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.66% or 1.69M shares. Sei Invs has 16,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,436 are held by Utah Retirement. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 205,808 shares. Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 24,475 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 76,611 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Investment. The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Llc has invested 0.05% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 19.54 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,019 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89 million for 235.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.