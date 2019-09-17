Real Estate Management Services Has Raised Its Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Value Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Position by $883,080

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 648,858 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 2.61M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,240 shares to 17,460 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 19,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,309 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

