Real Estate Management Services Has Raised Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake by $575,400 as Market Value Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. It closed at $14.97 lastly. It is down 8.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 11,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 23,381 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 34,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 1.88M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,330 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 25,909 shares to 99,466 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.