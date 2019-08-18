Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Its Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Holding; Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Has 2.46 Sentiment

Superior Uniform Group Inc (SGC) investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 32 funds increased or started new holdings, while 13 decreased and sold stakes in Superior Uniform Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 5.18 million shares, up from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Superior Uniform Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 9.

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) stake by 85.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 120,728 shares as Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 20,600 shares with $362,000 value, down from 141,328 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Trust now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.34M shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% or 20,959 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 57,084 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 335,893 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 160,837 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 38,500 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.12% or 50,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 138,062 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 987,774 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 273,954 shares. 2.80 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. D E Shaw Company holds 83,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 112,941 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M, worth $78,500.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 30.86% above currents $16.2 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 15.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. for 208,977 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 308,176 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.4% invested in the company for 64,491 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,397 shares.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $198.17 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

