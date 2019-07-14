Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Its Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) Stake by $2.15 Million; Cortland Associates Holds Stake in Facebook A (FB)

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Co. (HHC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 19,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 201,735 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 26/03/2018 – In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak, the Federal Trade commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 23/04/2018 – Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Cryptic crypto Facebook’s mystery experiment with […]; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gru Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 300,176 shares. Telemus reported 55,171 shares. New York-based First Eagle Inv Limited has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 50,020 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Company accumulated 1.08 million shares. Rdl Fin accumulated 5,685 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 17,522 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 408,742 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,784 shares. The Nebraska-based First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bp Public Lc holds 1.26% or 195,000 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Management Inc reported 976,368 shares stake. Concorde Asset owns 5,263 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Chatham Gru Incorporated stated it has 1,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,422 shares to 10,993 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 38.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 70,206 shares. Moreover, Independent Invsts has 1.46% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 34,080 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,100 shares. 51 were reported by North Star. St James Comm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 205,766 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Invesco stated it has 19,478 shares. Aew Management Lp invested in 269,088 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 73,775 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,201 shares. 65 are owned by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Paragon Associates Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 0.52% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 5,000 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,115 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd holds 2,400 shares. Voya Investment Limited Company holds 9,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio.