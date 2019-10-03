Real Estate Management Services Has Increased Its Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holding by $575,400; Metlife (MET) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 11,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 46,356 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 58,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.58 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 390,278 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal owns 1.75 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 290,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America owns 63,110 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Limited owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 45,768 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group holds 16,807 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 87,038 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 25.66 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 86,765 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Highlander Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 87,251 were reported by Aqr Cap Ltd Com. 771,088 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 320,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 6,840 shares to 21,530 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,600 shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust Pr A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Fire Gp has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 300 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated stated it has 1.16 million shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 4,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tcw Grp has invested 0.75% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Carret Asset Mngmt has invested 0.76% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,306 shares. 164 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Limited. Adirondack Rech & Management holds 0.32% or 8,953 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Assoc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 25,795 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp reported 135,813 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 293,951 shares. Dubuque State Bank And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 10,297 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.86 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.