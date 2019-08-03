Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Holding By $2.05 Million; Computer Programs & Systems Has 1.6 Sentiment

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) stake by 85.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 120,728 shares as Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 20,600 shares with $362,000 value, down from 141,328 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Trust now has $2.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.05 million shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 77 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 48 reduced and sold their stock positions in Computer Programs & Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 11.13 million shares, down from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $367.35 million. Maarten. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 97.8% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for 690,212 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 90,015 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 27,780 shares. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has invested 0.47% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,271 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 73,041 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 12,933 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 80,836 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,598 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment owns 94,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd has 23,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 109,596 shares. 134,815 were reported by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 13,045 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,041 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 123,193 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 55,026 shares.