Real Estate Management Services Has Decreased Holding in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Value Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Position

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 75,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 285,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 176,535 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,642 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 224,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.54 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 570,413 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Inv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 37,764 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Loeb Prtn Corp reported 0% stake. Perkins Coie Trust Comm owns 800 shares. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Johnson Financial Group holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 5,026 shares. Moreover, Regent Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Burns J W And New York reported 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Buckingham Incorporated has 0.77% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 295,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 250,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sasco Ct holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.56 million shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 536,813 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc accumulated 0.02% or 17,380 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 171,008 shares to 831,936 shares, valued at $116.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 8,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Activist Firm Jana Partners Tees Up With Callaway Golf – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Conagraâ€™s Q3 Earnings Beat Validates Pinnacle Deal – Investorplace.com” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.