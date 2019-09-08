Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Its Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by $4.58 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jump Trading Has Raised Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $452,496 as Share Price Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 683,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 988,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.41M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1.10M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $62.91 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Westwood Grp owns 1.24M shares. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 600 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 110,500 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 500 shares. 5,110 were reported by Duncker Streett & Com. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.04% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 228,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). State Street owns 6.48M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 1.95 million shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 51,567 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 213,391 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 35,981 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 100,627 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 82,505 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,782 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Nj has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bridgeway Capital has 337,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). South Street Ltd Liability Co reported 1.15% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Point72 Asset LP invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Investec Asset Mngmt stated it has 954,737 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 14,808 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. D E Shaw And Inc has 84,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.59M were reported by Northern Trust. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).