Real Estate Management Services Has Boosted Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position by $575,400; Market Valuation Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $6.41 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 87,732 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 666,136 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 40,500 shares to 557,900 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (NYSE:KW) by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,600 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI).