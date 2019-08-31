Real Estate Management Services Decreased William Lyon Homes (WLH) Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cms Energy (CMS) Valuation Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Lifted Position by $6.51 Million

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 75,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 209,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 285,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 114,198 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.21 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 CMS Response; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 Idaho Responds to CMS Administrator on State-Based Health Insurance Plans; 17/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: CMS teacher was driving car that struck student walking to stopped school bus; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN LOW-COST GENERIC DRUGS TO BE SUBSTITUTED ONTO MEDICARE PLAN FORMULARIES AT ANY POINT DURING THE YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L by 21,510 shares to 141,214 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 46,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 23,129 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 453,366 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.99% or 834,394 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has 0.61% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 9,400 shares. First Corporation In stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bluecrest Management has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Mariner Llc reported 4,410 shares. 4,126 are held by Johnson Investment Counsel. Scotia Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability owns 80,387 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Amp Limited has invested 0.14% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 441,768 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Fjarde Ap reported 212,124 shares.