Real Estate Management Services Decreased Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by $1.36 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 28,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, up from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.6. About 8.55 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, down from 156,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 689,463 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 358,723 shares. The Illinois-based Interactive Financial Advsr has invested 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.35% or 180,421 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc World Markets Corp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 237,941 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Logan stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apriem Advsr has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.57% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 250,000 shares. Bristol John W And New York holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 172,750 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,081 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, Texas-based fund reported 14,737 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,714 shares to 34,486 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,340 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.48M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

