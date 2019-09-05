Real Estate Management Services Decreased Its Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Holding by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 25,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 452,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, down from 477,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 1.62M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 316,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 1.30M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.07M for 15.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.