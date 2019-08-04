Real Estate Management Services Cut Weingarten Realty (WRI) Holding By $788,800; U S Global Investors Has 1.75 Sentiment

U S Global Investors Inc (GROW) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.39, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 4 decreased and sold their stakes in U S Global Investors Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.94 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding U S Global Investors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased Weingarten Realty (WRI) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,200 shares as Weingarten Realty (WRI)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 260,100 shares with $7.64 million value, down from 287,300 last quarter. Weingarten Realty now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 992,963 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi owns 253,780 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 195,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Stevens LP has invested 0.04% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.01% or 7,934 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com stated it has 43 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.45% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Amica Retiree Trust has 8,721 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP owns 6,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd invested 0.1% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 14,152 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 0.03% or 18,996 shares in its portfolio. 87,596 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 320,882 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 14.

