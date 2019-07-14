Real Estate Management Services Cut Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) Stake by $4.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Builders Firstsource (Call) (BLDR) Valuation Rose, Beaconlight Capital Trimmed by $32.35 Million Its Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (BLDR) by 92.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 991,892 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs (KW) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 231,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, down from 685,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Kennedy Wilson Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 284,441 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. RICKS MARY had sold 68,999 shares worth $1.35 million. Bowen Trevor also bought $282,555 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 18,156 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 1.05 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs accumulated 113,818 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). James Investment has 0.05% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 682,513 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny accumulated 0% or 3,044 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Company reported 725 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 191,898 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 29,843 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company accumulated 1.40M shares.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.32 million for 9.05 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $53.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 626 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 412,539 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 17,850 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 58,240 shares. Secor Capital Advisors LP stated it has 54,342 shares. 17,558 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 46,443 shares. Pecaut And Com invested 0.65% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Signaturefd Limited Company owns 67 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc owns 10.41 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 25,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 1.12 million shares. King Luther Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 197,645 shares.