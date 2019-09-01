Real Estate Management Services Cut Its Holding in Rayonier (RYN) as Stock Value Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Holding

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 4,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 13,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 18,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 74,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 481,854 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,334 shares to 13,898 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.

