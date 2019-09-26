Real Estate Management Services Cut Its Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Position by $813,000 as Stock Rose; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Oge Energy Com (OGE) Holding by $324.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 197,033 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 81,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 799,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, down from 881,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 32,677 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC – COBANK ACB WILL ACT AS AGENT FOR A LENDER SYNDICATE AND PROVIDE A $750 MLN FINANCING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 48,167 shares to 69,503 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

