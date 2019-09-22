Ready Capital (RC) to pay $0.40 on Oct 31, 2019; United States Cellular (USM) Sentiment Is 0.93

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:RC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Ready Capital Corp’s current price of $16.32 translates into 2.45% yield. Ready Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 291,903 shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has declined 7.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.41% the S&P500.

United States Cellular Corp (USM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 63 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 68 decreased and sold their stakes in United States Cellular Corp. The funds in our database reported: 15.17 million shares, up from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding United States Cellular Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 35 New Position: 28.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company has market cap of $724.86 million. The firm acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 23.29 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Analysts await United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. USM’s profit will be $29.56 million for 27.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by United States Cellular Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 155,947 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has risen 38.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Atria Investments Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation for 260,011 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 1.95 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.62% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,900 shares.

