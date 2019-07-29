Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

We will be comparing the differences between Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.48 N/A 1.82 8.08 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.12 N/A 20.71 1.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ready Capital Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ready Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ready Capital Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.87 beta means Ready Capital Corporation’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ready Capital Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 2.8%. Insiders held 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation shares. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has 87.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Ready Capital Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.