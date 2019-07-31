Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.51 N/A 1.82 8.08 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.91 N/A 0.03 839.06

Table 1 demonstrates Ready Capital Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ready Capital Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ready Capital Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of Ready Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.