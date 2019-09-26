Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.86 N/A 2.17 7.09 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ready Capital Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Ready Capital Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Farmland Partners Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ready Capital Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.12% for Ready Capital Corporation with average target price of $16.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ready Capital Corporation and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73% and 50.4%. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% are Farmland Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.