Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

We are contrasting Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.42 N/A 2.17 7.09 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.53 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ready Capital Corporation and Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ready Capital Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ready Capital Corporation is presently more affordable than Brandywine Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ready Capital Corporation and Brandywine Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Brandywine Realty Trust is $16.75, which is potential 18.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ready Capital Corporation and Brandywine Realty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73% and 0%. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Ready Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.