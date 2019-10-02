Ready Capital Corporation (RC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

We will be comparing the differences between Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 0.76 28.59M 2.17 7.09 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 1.29 83.41M 1.33 9.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ready Capital Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ready Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ready Capital Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 186,984,957.49% 11.9% 2.3% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 658,326,756.12% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ready Capital Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ready Capital Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ready Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 5.70%. On the other hand, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 12.14% and its consensus target price is $14.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Ready Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73% of Ready Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Ready Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.