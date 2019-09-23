Ready Capital Corporation (RC) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Contrasting side by side

Since Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.81 N/A 2.17 7.09 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 28.96 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Ready Capital Corporation and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta means Ready Capital Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ready Capital Corporation and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.10% for Ready Capital Corporation with consensus target price of $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ready Capital Corporation and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73% and 56.6%. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ready Capital Corporation beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.