Ready Capital Corporation (RC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Comparison side by side

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.49 N/A 1.82 8.08 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 33.87 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Ready Capital Corporation and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ready Capital Corporation and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is $15, which is potential -8.48% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ready Capital Corporation and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.6% and 61% respectively. About 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.12% 0.87% 1.06% 5.34% 0.62% 11.74%

For the past year Ready Capital Corporation was less bullish than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.