Reading International (RDI) Market Value Declined While Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Position; Foresite Capital Management Ii Increased Holding in Insmed (INSM)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reading International Inc. (RDI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 99,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The hedge fund held 215,850 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 116,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reading International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 14,383 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 991,749 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $90.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 60,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold RDI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.30 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). 11,000 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Corporation. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 878,038 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Jbf Capital reported 211,867 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 469 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 40,191 shares. Elkhorn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Yacktman Asset LP invested 0.03% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). 1.16M are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. 839,990 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Co. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 17,239 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 405,822 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 29,672 shares. Walthausen And Lc holds 0.22% or 127,480 shares.

