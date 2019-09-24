Reading International (RDI) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $1.19 Million as Share Value Declined; Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Market Valuation Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut by $851,430 Its Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reading International Inc. (RDI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 99,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The hedge fund held 215,850 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 116,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reading International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 34,185 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 10/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 8,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 14,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 23,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 707,764 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 25,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1,384 shares. Miles Cap invested 0.18% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,332 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 3,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 65,645 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 8,843 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 12,843 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc owns 137,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 672,460 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Company reported 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares to 198,874 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 195,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

