Reading International Inc. (RDIB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Since Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International Inc. 25 1.15 N/A 0.40 62.02 Viacom Inc. 29 0.79 N/A 3.94 7.70

Table 1 demonstrates Reading International Inc. and Viacom Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Viacom Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Reading International Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Viacom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 7%

Analyst Ratings

Reading International Inc. and Viacom Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reading International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viacom Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Viacom Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 36.33% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.25% of Reading International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 84.32% are Reading International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Viacom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reading International Inc. -4.58% -9.78% -15.93% 30.58% 90.26% -9.81% Viacom Inc. -1.33% -0.49% 5.2% 6.01% 5.46% 18.09%

For the past year Reading International Inc. had bearish trend while Viacom Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats Reading International Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.