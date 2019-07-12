Reading International Inc. (RDIB) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Comparison side by side

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International Inc. 26 1.02 N/A 0.62 41.94 Viacom Inc. 34 1.01 N/A 3.73 8.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Reading International Inc. and Viacom Inc. Viacom Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Reading International Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Viacom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Reading International Inc. and Viacom Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.25% of Reading International Inc. shares and 16.86% of Viacom Inc. shares. 84.32% are Reading International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.79% are Viacom Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reading International Inc. -2.37% -9.34% -2.07% 50.12% 115.95% -5.49% Viacom Inc. -2.69% -9.84% -4.32% -6.1% -4.04% 19.56%

For the past year Reading International Inc. has -5.49% weaker performance while Viacom Inc. has 19.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Viacom Inc. beats Reading International Inc.