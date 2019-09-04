Reading International Inc. (RDIB) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Contrasting side by side

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International Inc. 25 1.05 N/A 0.40 62.02 Fox Corporation 36 1.78 N/A 2.60 14.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Fox Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Reading International Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fox Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reading International Inc. and Fox Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.25% of Reading International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.77% of Fox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 84.32% of Reading International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reading International Inc. -4.58% -9.78% -15.93% 30.58% 90.26% -9.81% Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1%

For the past year Reading International Inc. was more bearish than Fox Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fox Corporation beats Reading International Inc.