Reading International Inc. (RDIB) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Contrasting side by side

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reading International Inc.
|25
|1.05
|N/A
|0.40
|62.02
|Fox Corporation
|36
|1.78
|N/A
|2.60
|14.32
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Fox Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Reading International Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fox Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Reading International Inc. and Fox Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reading International Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fox Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.25% of Reading International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.77% of Fox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 84.32% of Reading International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Reading International Inc.
|-4.58%
|-9.78%
|-15.93%
|30.58%
|90.26%
|-9.81%
|Fox Corporation
|0.84%
|3.45%
|-3.98%
|0%
|0%
|-5.1%
For the past year Reading International Inc. was more bearish than Fox Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Fox Corporation beats Reading International Inc.
