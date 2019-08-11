Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Reaches $11.77 52-Week Low; IT Tech Packaging (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) Shorts Raised By 4255.56%

The stock of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.83 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.77 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $287.22 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $10.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.98 million less. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 47,292 shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) had an increase of 4255.56% in short interest. ITP’s SI was 39,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4255.56% from 900 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 2 days are for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP)’s short sellers to cover ITP’s short positions. The SI to IT Tech Packaging Inc’s float is 0.24%. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.0263 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5537. About 52,732 shares traded or 68.28% up from the average. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) has declined 28.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Reading International, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 0.40% less from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant has invested 5.16% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) or 3,516 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Schnieders Capital Ltd holds 18,320 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Street reported 294,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Foundation invested in 0.02% or 25,901 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 78,067 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 884,423 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 244 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

