Reading International Class A (RDI) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Vanguard Group Increased Its Marcus (MCS) Holding by $7.66 Million as Share Value Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Reading International Inc Class A (RDI) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 73,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The institutional investor held 300,344 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 226,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Reading International Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 10,854 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 10/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 191,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 77,782 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 09/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q REV. $168.2M, EST. $158.3M; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold RDI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 0.40% less from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 6,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Jbf Cap Incorporated invested 0.6% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Lpl Lc has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 21,096 shares. Ameritas has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Walthausen & Communications Lc owns 94,730 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 230,454 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.02% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 19,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 4,097 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 293,123 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company owns 2,674 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 0.01% or 9,346 shares.

More notable recent Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Consolidated Theatres Welcomes Community to Its Mililani Location During Final Phase of Construction – Business Wire” on November 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Theatres Mililani Presents Dinner With a Movie – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: VOX Could Be Worth $100 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Reading International Announces Trial Court Decision to Appoint Temporary Trustee Ad Litem to Obtain Offers to Purchase RDI Voting Stock in James J. Cotter, Sr., Voting Trust – Business Wire” published on February 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Limited Sponsored (NYSE:WNS) by 35,118 shares to 331,861 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 13,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,087 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MCS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. holds 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 15,304 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 98,810 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 88 shares. 119 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 16,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 5,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 374,779 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 111,156 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 247,478 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 8,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 35,410 shares.