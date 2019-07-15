Re Max Holdings (RMAX) Shares Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $618,260; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Stake by $2.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 11,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,289 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, down from 115,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.86. About 1.46M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.41 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Re Max Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 258,618 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 27,307 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 52,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,056 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 47,484 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Synovus Finance reported 814 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Deprince Race And Zollo has 779,602 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc, Washington-based fund reported 25 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 245,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank reported 37 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1.17 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 41,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. also bought $3.73 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, June 3. Liniger David L. had bought 122,911 shares worth $3.73M on Monday, June 3.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $66.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Motto Franchising, LLC Celebrates Network Achievements – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JLL vs. RMAX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Adam Contos Joins RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Omeros Corporation (OMER) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Camden Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership Ca holds 131,250 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.98% or 236,866 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.87M shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd holds 2.51% or 483,190 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 7,918 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 23,614 shares. Taurus Asset Management Llc reported 5,678 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 106,854 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cs Mckee Lp has 1.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 66,589 shares.