Re Max Holdings (RMAX) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Position; As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 30,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.87M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 158,533 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 44C-SHR FROM 41C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Lazard Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.41M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Re Max Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.53 million market cap company. It closed at $27.12 lastly. It is up 42.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 14,652 shares to 157,729 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 289,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 295,392 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 27,808 shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Cibc World has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Rafferty Asset Management invested in 23,117 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Ltd accumulated 18,279 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd has 5.42 million shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru holds 3,892 shares. 31,621 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Thematic Lc has 330,990 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Chem National Bank & Trust reported 9,365 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. 32,736 were accumulated by Nordea Management.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. bought $3.73 million worth of stock or 122,911 shares. Dow Roger J. bought 9,100 shares worth $293,930.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RE/MAX National Housing Report for March 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Adam Contos Joins RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JLL vs. RMAX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RE/MAX National Housing Report for May 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With Losses Mounting in a Hot Real Estate Market, Is Redfin’s Business Sustainable? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 26,860 were reported by Bridges Inv Inc. Arizona State Retirement System owns 27,388 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 508 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0.02% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 15,605 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Principal Finance Grp holds 143,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 5,213 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Mason Street Limited Co has 5,702 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 11,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.02% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 16,558 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 4 shares.