RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Both RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) are Property Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 33 3.77 N/A 1.49 19.53 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9% Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Elbit Imaging Ltd. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.92% and an $38.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares and 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43% Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Summary

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Elbit Imaging Ltd.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.