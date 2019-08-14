RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Touches $25.79 Low on Aug, 14; Cnb Financial (CCNE) SI Increased By 60.48%

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $24.50 target or 5.00% below today’s $25.79 share price. This indicates more downside for the $459.92M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $24.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $23.00 million less. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 385,239 shares traded or 46.76% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had an increase of 60.48% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 94,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 60.48% from 58,700 shares previously. With 18,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.66%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3,235 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $399.86 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2,690 activity. 50 CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares with value of $1,336 were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr..

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. had bought 90,000 shares worth $2.91M. $3.73 million worth of stock was bought by Liniger David L. on Monday, June 3. 9,100 shares were bought by Dow Roger J., worth $293,930.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $459.92 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio.