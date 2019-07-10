RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Reaches $31.60 After 8.00% Down Move; Ing Group N.V. (ING) SI Increased By 30.36%

Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING) had an increase of 30.36% in short interest. ING’s SI was 4.79M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.36% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 3.15M avg volume, 2 days are for Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s short sellers to cover ING’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.00 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 24/05/2018 – POLMED SA POMP.WA – SIGNS 32 MLN ZLOTY LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ING BANK ŚLĄ; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 13/03/2018 – ING Groep: Total Value of Payvision Is EUR360 M; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 04/05/2018 – ING SLASKI SAYS EU BUDGET CUTS TO IMPACT POLAND FROM 2023; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 06/03/2018 ING BANK SLASKI INGP.WA – MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY/SHR; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 12/03/2018 – Dutch government wants to block 50 pct pay increase for ING’s CEO

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 84,956 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $562.73M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $29.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RMAX worth $45.02M less.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking services and products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company has market cap of $44.70 billion. The firm operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking divisions. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $562.73 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 Liniger David L. bought $2.91 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 90,000 shares. On Thursday, June 6 Liniger Gail A. bought $4.47M worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 140,800 shares. $293,930 worth of stock was bought by Dow Roger J. on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp reported 501,996 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt has 73,135 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 316 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 7,043 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 2,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Qs Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 35,204 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,476 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs L P invested in 30,260 shares. Van Berkom And Assocs, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Dimensional Fund L P holds 823,884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering RE\/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE\/MAX Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.