RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Reaches $30.41 After 8.00% Up Move; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shorts Up By 18.72%

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.86% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 149,889 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) had an increase of 18.72% in short interest. IRDM's SI was 7.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.72% from 6.68 million shares previously. With 997,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)'s short sellers to cover IRDM's short positions. The SI to Iridium Communications Inc's float is 8.37%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 300,466 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $90,780 activity. Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE/MAX Holdings has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 26.60% above currents $30.41 stock price. RE/MAX Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, September 16.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. also bought $3.73M worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, June 3. $2.91 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) was bought by Liniger David L. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Dow Roger J. bought $293,930.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $924.09 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio.

