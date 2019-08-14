RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Reaches $25.79 52 Week Low; Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. DA Davidson maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. See Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $60.0000 61.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $54.0000 62.0000

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77 New Target: $50 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.73 target or 8.00% below today’s $25.79 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $459.92 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $23.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.79M less. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 532,687 shares traded or 102.93% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calix: Absence Of Bad News Doesn’t Guarantee Good News – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 7.85% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 462,887 shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 23.11 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,853 shares. 3.47 million were reported by Blackrock. 3,718 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Ltd Com. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Victory Capital Incorporated owns 768,554 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 35,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 419,315 shares. 76,405 were reported by First Washington Corporation. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 357,051 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 168,988 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 100,451 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 7,067 shares. 282,833 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% or 6,778 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.02% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 4 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. 7,043 are owned by Sg Americas Limited. Bokf Na invested in 16,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 5,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas reported 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,467 shares stake. American Gru accumulated 13,465 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 14,461 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 356,439 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of RMAX in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Phoenix reaching plateau in housing inventory, report says – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Real Estate Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors (That Aren’t REITs) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RE/MAX Sticks the Closing with Introduction of Digital Branded Stickers – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RE/MAX National Housing Report for June 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. had bought 140,800 shares worth $4.47 million. 90,000 shares valued at $2.91M were bought by Liniger David L. on Tuesday, June 11. Dow Roger J. bought $293,930 worth of stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $459.92 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio.