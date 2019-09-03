RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Reaches $24.78 Low on Sep, 3; Walleye Trading Raised Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Holding

Walleye Trading Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) stake by 121.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 33,700 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 61,400 shares with $6.72M value, up from 27,700 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc (Put) now has $83.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.03. About 1.26M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW)

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $22.55 target or 9.00% below today's $24.78 share price. This indicates more downside for the $452.75M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $22.55 PT is reached, the company will be worth $40.75 million less. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 50,498 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Lowe's: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: "Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe's – Motley Fool" on August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 5.45% above currents $112.03 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart, Arkansas-based fund reported 46,508 shares. Asset One Commerce holds 0.24% or 399,583 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 0.41% stake. Seabridge Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South State reported 0.31% stake. Menta Cap Limited Liability invested 0.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.72% or 292,797 shares. Plancorp Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability reported 30,080 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arcadia Management Mi owns 300 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.35% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 26,773 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 25,656 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 65.99M shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 19,444 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Xerox Corp (Put) stake by 273,200 shares to 11,800 valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alkermes Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 37,300 shares and now owns 14,900 shares. Gds Hldgs Ltd (Put) was reduced too.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $452.75 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings has $48 highest and $3700 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 66.79% above currents $24.78 stock price. Re/Max Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) rating on Monday, August 5. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 398 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 41,882 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 580 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fin invested 0.01% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bowling Port Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Fdx stated it has 11,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability has 396,215 shares. Millennium Lc owns 129,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 262 shares. 1,969 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Stifel Financial stated it has 36,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited owns 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 54 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Gru holds 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 13,465 shares.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. RMAX’s profit will be $9.50M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. Dow Roger J. had bought 9,100 shares worth $293,930. $4.47 million worth of stock was bought by Liniger David L. on Thursday, June 6. 90,000 shares were bought by Liniger Gail A., worth $2.91M.