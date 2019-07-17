RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) EPS Estimated At $0.54; SINGING MACHINE COMPANY THE (SMDM) Sellers Increased By 200% Their Shorts

SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC THE (OTCMKTS:SMDM) had an increase of 200% in short interest. SMDM’s SI was 4,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 1,400 shares previously. With 8,300 avg volume, 1 days are for SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC THE (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s short sellers to cover SMDM’s short positions. It closed at $0.315 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 1.RMAX’s profit would be $9.61M giving it 13.92 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 42.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 18,051 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $12.12 million. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides streaming karaoke machines, which include a line of digital karaoke machines that connect to a karaoke library to stream high-definition karaoke videos directly to the machine.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $535.40 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. $4.47 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) was bought by Liniger David L. on Thursday, June 6. Liniger Gail A. bought $3.73 million worth of stock or 122,911 shares. Dow Roger J. also bought $293,930 worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering RE\/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE\/MAX Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25.