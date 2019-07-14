RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding By $2.61 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 338,915 shares with $52.94M value, down from 355,665 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 1.RMAX’s profit would be $9.62 million giving it 14.18 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 42.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 280,083 shares traded or 31.75% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 19/03/2018 – Inventory Limits February Home Sales While Pushing Up Prices

Among 4 analysts covering RE\/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE\/MAX Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RE/MAX is Home to More of “America’s Best” Agents for Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RE/MAX National Housing Report for May 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “RE/MAX Holdings Inc.: RE/MAX Holdings To Release Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 1, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Riverhead Ltd Co reported 1,503 shares stake. 19,037 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. State Street reported 0% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Management Equity Research has 0.01% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Blackrock Inc holds 2.70 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,976 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 35,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 27,388 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested in 0.02% or 32,432 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 245,080 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 14,853 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0% or 40,991 shares. Fdx Incorporated invested in 11,186 shares.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $545.46 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 122,911 shares valued at $3.73M was made by Liniger David L. on Monday, June 3. Liniger Gail A. bought $3.73M worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, June 3. Dow Roger J. bought $293,930 worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. The insider RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 1.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,680 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 60,602 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Condor Capital Mngmt holds 26,643 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Mathes has 17,370 shares. Kdi Cap Prtn Lc holds 80,648 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. Scholtz & Co Lc reported 18,695 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,274 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Icon Advisers Inc owns 116,210 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 14,865 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Tuttle Tactical invested in 1.17% or 37,193 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York owns 152,562 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 14,000 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 17,371 shares to 49,330 valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 83,490 shares and now owns 572,088 shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was raised too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.