RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 5.90% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. N/A 33 19.53 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

With consensus target price of $38.67, RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 37.66%. As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 156.12%. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 5.56 and has 5.89 Quick Ratio. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.