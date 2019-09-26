RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|33
|3.62
|N/A
|1.49
|19.53
|Acadia Realty Trust
|28
|8.25
|N/A
|0.45
|62.10
In table 1 we can see RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Acadia Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RE/MAX Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Acadia Realty Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|5.5%
|5.9%
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1%
Volatility & Risk
RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acadia Realty Trust’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.
Analyst Ratings
RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $38.5, and a 30.24% upside potential. On the other hand, Acadia Realty Trust’s potential upside is 4.90% and its average price target is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that RE/MAX Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Acadia Realty Trust as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders held 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|-5.12%
|-5.28%
|-31.71%
|-26.01%
|-42.76%
|-5.43%
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0.68%
|3.96%
|-1.61%
|-1.2%
|5.88%
|18.14%
For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Acadia Realty Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
RE/MAX Holdings Inc. beats Acadia Realty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
