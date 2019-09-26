RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 33 3.62 N/A 1.49 19.53 Acadia Realty Trust 28 8.25 N/A 0.45 62.10

In table 1 we can see RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Acadia Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RE/MAX Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9% Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acadia Realty Trust’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $38.5, and a 30.24% upside potential. On the other hand, Acadia Realty Trust’s potential upside is 4.90% and its average price target is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that RE/MAX Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Acadia Realty Trust as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43% Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14%

For the past year RE/MAX Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Acadia Realty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. beats Acadia Realty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.