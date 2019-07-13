Rdl Financial Upped Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $307,736; Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $2.49 Million

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 410,532 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 761,716 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL on Tuesday, February 5.

